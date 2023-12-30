iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.