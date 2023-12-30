Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $322,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.