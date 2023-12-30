Avestar Capital LLC Has $8.27 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 560.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.50. 2,533,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.