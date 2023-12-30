FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $426.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $399.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

