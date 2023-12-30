Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,796. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.