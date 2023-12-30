Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

