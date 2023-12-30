Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $222.55. 2,631,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

