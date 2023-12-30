Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 80,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,828,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average is $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.