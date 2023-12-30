Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,624,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

