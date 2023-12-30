West Branch Capital LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.48. 100,891,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.48. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

