West Branch Capital LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $108.57. 7,667,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.82.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.