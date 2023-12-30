Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.36 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

