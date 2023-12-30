Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.48. The company had a trading volume of 100,891,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.