My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

