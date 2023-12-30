Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.22 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

