MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,436,500.0% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,213.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 127,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

