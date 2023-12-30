HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,436 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $135.95. 1,778,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

