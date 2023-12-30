Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

BX stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Get Our Latest Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.