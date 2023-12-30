Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $44,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $294,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

