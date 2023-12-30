Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 45 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCD opened at $296.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.62 and its 200-day moving average is $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

