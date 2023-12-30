Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. 2,488,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,738. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.