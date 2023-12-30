American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.34. 1,914,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.