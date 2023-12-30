Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.40. 1,419,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

