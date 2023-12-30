One Day In July LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,612,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

