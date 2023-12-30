Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lowered by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,161. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

