Avion Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avion Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 11,305,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,205,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

