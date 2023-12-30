O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $741,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O Connor Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.36. 5,331,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

