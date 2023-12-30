Golden State Equity Partners Sells 108 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.24. 832,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.90 and its 200 day moving average is $444.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

