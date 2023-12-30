Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Invests $881,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.