Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average is $158.79. The company has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

