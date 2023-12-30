Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Tillman Hartley LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.02. 1,951,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

