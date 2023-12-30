Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $241.68 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.24. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

