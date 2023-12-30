Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

