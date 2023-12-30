Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOC traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.14. 403,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $547.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

