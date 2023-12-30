Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 960,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

