QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. 4,839,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.08.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
