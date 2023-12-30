Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.87. 1,104,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

