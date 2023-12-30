Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. 6,899,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,151,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.31. The company has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

