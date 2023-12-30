3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.62.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

