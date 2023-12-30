Modus Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

