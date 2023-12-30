RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 3.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.