10,233 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 42.4% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 89,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Intel by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 65,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

