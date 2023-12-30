Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

