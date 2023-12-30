Hemington Wealth Management Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

