Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.3% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $66,896,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. 1,241,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

