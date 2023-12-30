Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FDX traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $252.97. 1,948,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,993. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

