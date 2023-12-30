Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. 584,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.