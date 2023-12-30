O Connor Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

O Connor Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

