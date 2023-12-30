Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 32.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $232,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 233,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.