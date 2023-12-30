Modus Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,615,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,380,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $63.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.